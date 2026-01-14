Madison Heights police searching for 7-Eleven robbery suspect

The Brief A Madison Heights 7-Eleven was robbed at gunpoint, according to police. The suspect is at large and police are asking for the communities help.



Police in Madison Heights are on the search for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven on Tuesday.

What they're saying:

Officials say on Jan. 13 just before 7 p.m., they were called to an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven on 31752 John R. Security video there showed the suspect entering the store, gathering some food and then pulling out a gun at a store clerk and stealing money from the register.

Authorities say the suspect fled eastbound on Whitcomb and has not been seen since.

A picture of the suspect can be seen below:

What you can do:

Madison Heights police say if anyone has information on the identity of the suspect, they can call 248-837-2733 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.