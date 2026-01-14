Expand / Collapse search

Madison Heights police searching for 7-Eleven robbery suspect

By Brendan Vrabel
Published  January 14, 2026 12:39pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

The Brief

    • A Madison Heights 7-Eleven was robbed at gunpoint, according to police.
    • The suspect is at large and police are asking for the communities help.

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police in Madison Heights are on the search for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven on Tuesday.

What they're saying:

Officials say on Jan. 13 just before 7 p.m., they were called to an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven on 31752 John R. Security video there showed the suspect entering the store, gathering some food and then pulling out a gun at a store clerk and stealing money from the register. 

Authorities say the suspect fled eastbound on Whitcomb and has not been seen since. 

A picture of the suspect can be seen below:

What you can do:

Madison Heights police say if anyone has information on the identity of the suspect, they can call 248-837-2733 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.

The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Madison Heights Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyMadison Heights