Madison Heights resident display vulgar anti-Trump signs, sparking controversy

It was part of a collection of anti-Trump lawn signage with some language we can't show you on television.

So neighbors along Osmun Street don’t want their kids to see it either.

What they're saying:

"Everybody’s like shocked and disgusted about it," said one neighbor. "Not obviously everybody feels the same way that she does. But why is she allowed to portray this horrible opinion in view of children?"

This neighbor does not want to be identified for safety reasons. And the police can not do anything due to freedom of speech concerns.

"The city said I could only have one temporary sign, but they specified that it could be 16 feet square, so I was like, well, I can combine all my signs into one sign," the sign owner said.

Dig deeper:

M.K. are the initials the anti-Trump sign owner goes by, and liberal politics are her passion.

"When people say they are not political I get upset because politics is trying to preserve human rights," she said.

What about the fact that there are kids in the area?

"Trump supporters had signs that literally said F-Biden. That language was out there in front of all these children," she said. "That’s a curse word. Why were they not upset with that?

As of now, there are no plans to take the signs down.