Madison Heights reverses decision, allows 'Drag Queen Story Time' at Pride Festival

The Brief The Drag Queen Story Time event at the Madison Heights Pride Festival was canceled by city council vote earlier this week. The decision sparked reaction from the community causing city officials to reconsider. On Friday the event, planned for June 7, will carry on as planned with performer Jadein Black.



Just three days after a drag queen story time event was canceled in Madison Heights, the city council there has agreed to reverse its decision, allowing the event to move forward as planned.

The backstory:

It held a special meeting this afternoon thanking community members for speaking up. The mayor also apologized to those who were hurt and disappointed by their initial decision.

Mayor Corey K. Haines delivered a statement at the meeting about the decision.

"Our responsibility as elected officials is to listen, to learn, and to make decisions that reflect both our values and the diverse voices of our residents," he said. "Today's action reflects that commitment."

The Drag Queen Story Time scheduled for 1 p.m. during the June 7 Arts & Pride Celebration will proceed as planned.

Drag Queen Jadein Black

Drag performer Jadein Black, scheduled to host the event, released a statement about the council's decision.

"I am thrilled, but not surprised, that the City Council reversed its decision," Black said. "In the end, love always wins."

Black, who spoke to FOX 2 previously when the first vote canceled the event, said the reaction has been heartening.

"The outpouring of support from across Michigan and around the country has been incredible," Black said. "I am grateful to everyone who spoke up, shared their voices, and stood with our community."