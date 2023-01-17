Madonna playing Detroit in August at Little Caesars Arena - here's how to get tickets
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Madonna is coming to Little Caesars Arena as part of the singer's Celebration Tour.
The 80s artists' performance is scheduled for August 5 and tickets go on sale Jan. 27. If the presale for Taylor Swift's concert tour is any indication, getting tickets for the concert could be tough.
Tickets for the tour officially go on sale at 10 a.m. You can purchase them here.
Madonna, who was raised in Rochester will perform in 35 cities, according to a video released Tuesday morning. Celebrity cameos like Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Diplo, and Judd Apatow helped make the announcement.
Here's the complete tour schedule:
North America dates
- Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
- Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
- Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
- Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena