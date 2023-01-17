Madonna playing Detroit in August at Little Caesars Arena - here's how to get tickets

Madonna is coming to Little Caesars Arena as part of the singer's Celebration Tour.

The 80s artists' performance is scheduled for August 5 and tickets go on sale Jan. 27. If the presale for Taylor Swift's concert tour is any indication, getting tickets for the concert could be tough.

Tickets for the tour officially go on sale at 10 a.m. You can purchase them here.

Madonna, who was raised in Rochester will perform in 35 cities, according to a video released Tuesday morning. Celebrity cameos like Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Diplo, and Judd Apatow helped make the announcement.

Here's the complete tour schedule:

North America dates