Reward up to $50,000 offered after mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Dearborn

A suspect is wanted after robbing a United States Postal Service letter carrier at gunpoint Tuesday in Dearborn.

The mail carrier was near the intersection of Pardee Avenue and Penn Street just before 11:30 a.m. when they were approached by an armed man who robbed them before fleeing east on Penn in a gray Dodge Charger.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his late 30s or early 40s. He is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs about 180 pounds. The gun was a semiautomatic pistol that may have been gray with a black grip, the USPS said.

A reward up to $50,000 is offered for information.

Anyone with information is asked to report it to the postal service by calling 1-877-876-2455 and saying "law enforcement." Reference case No. 3967239 when you call.