Major road closure in Southfield expected through late September

A major road closure in Southfield will shut down Greenfield Road through late September.

The southbound lanes from 10 Mile Road to 9 Mile Road will be closed beginning Aug. 14, the Oakland County Road Commission said.

Access to local businesses will be maintained during the closure, and traffic will continue to flow on northbound Greenfield Road.

The detour route for southbound Greenfield Road goes from 10 Mile Road to Southfield Road, then to 9 Mile Road and back to Greenfield.

This section of southbound Greenfield Road carries approximately 18,400 vehicles daily.

Residents and motorists are advised to plan accordingly and use alternate routes if possible.