Royal Oak police surround home in major response after 1 killed

The Brief Royal Oak police blocked off streets in a neighborhood because of an active situation Friday morning. A source told FOX 2 that one person was fatally shot, but no other details were available. Police left the area after 11 a.m. and turned the investigation over to Clawson police.



Royal Oak police say an active situation in one of the city's neighborhoods has concluded after law enforcement surrounded a home Friday morning.

Sources told FOX 2 the investigation was in connection with an individual being killed.

Law enforcement near a police scene in Royal Oak.

What we know:

Royal Oak Police said on social media it had convened near the 1200 block of Butternut Avenue for ongoing investigation, south of Starr Jaycee Park, which is near 13 Mile.

They were assisting the Clawson Police Department and told the public to expect a large police presence, adding they want everyone to avoid the area until further notice.

The neighborhood was blocked off with police tape as heavily-armed law enforcement monitored the area. FOX 2's Charlie Langton confirmed one person was dead.

Police said the scene had wrapped up by 11:10 a.m. and the investigation had been turned over to Clawson police.

Law enforcement used an armored vehicle to approach a home in Royal Oak.

What we don't know:

The nature of the investigation and how many are involved remains unknown.

SWAT vehicles and other police cruisers from the Oakland County Sheriff's office left shortly after 11 a.m.