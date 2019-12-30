Making a bruschetta bar for your NYE party

Putting together the menu for your New Year's Eve party?

Chef Angelo Loria from Vince & Joe's Gourmet Market joined us on The Nine to show us how to make a fun an affordable bruschetta bar, full of appetizers. You can watch in the video player below and get some of his recipes.

New Years Eve Bruschetta Bar

Suggested Ingredients (not necessary to have all)

Blue Cheese

Triple creme brie

Manchego cheese

Fresh ricotta with thyme and chopped rosemary, drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper

Cheesy Brussels Sprouts (recipe Follows)

Pomegranate seeds

Classic Tomato and Basil

Sliced Apples or Pears

Sliced Persimmons

Marinated artichokes

Roasted red peppers

Roasted garlic

Olive tapenade

Smoked

Prosciutto

Salami

Crostini

Honey

Jams

Grilled Vegetables

Bacon

Pesto

Eggplant Caponata

Fresh Mozzarella

Balsamic Glaze

Instructions

1. Arrange the toppings on a large platter or table and serve with the crackers and bread

Cheesy Brussels Sprouts

INGREDIENTS

2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 lb. Brussels sprouts, trimmed and thinly sliced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 baguette, sliced

2 c. shredded white Cheddar



DIRECTIONS

1. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add Brussels sprouts, garlic, and crushed red pepper flakes and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender and slightly golden, 8 to 10 minutes.

2. Arrange baguette slices on a parchment-lined baking sheet and top each with cheddar and Brussels sprout mixture.

3. Bake until cheese is melty, about 5 minutes



Garlicky White Bean-Rosemary

INGREDIENTS

2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon rosemary, minced

1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

1 ea 15 oz can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed



1. Warm garlic and chopped rosemary in olive oil until fragrant, about 1 minute.then

2. Add a can of white beans and mash. Spread on crostini.



Tomato Basil Bruschetta Topping

2 pounds ripe roma tomatoes

½ teaspoon fine sea salt, plus more to taste

½ cup chopped fresh basil (about ¾ ounce)

2 cloves garlic, pressed or minced

1 tsp dried oregano

4 to 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil



INSTRUCTIONS

1. Dice your tomatoes and transfer them to a medium mixing bowl, leaving the tomato seeds and juice behind on the cutting board. Stir the salt into the tomatoes, and add the basil, oregano, olive oil and garlic. Stir to combine.

