Making Haggis Whisky Sauce with Ackroyd’s Scottish Bakery

Burns Night, also called Burns Supper, is traditionally a big party or dinner, held on or around January 25 to celebrate the life of Robert Burns, considered to be the national poet of Scotland.

Here in the United States, we know Robert Burns from his famous poem, "Auld Lang Syne" which we sing every New Year’s Eve.

Burns Night is a big part of Scottish life and culture, and the parties can range from a small gathering of friends to large, formal dinners with bagpipes and dancing. But this year, obviously, things will be a little different.

This year, obviously, there will be no large gatherings, so Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery created a Burns Night dinner kit for 2. It’s everything you need for a Burns Night meal for two people, including the star of the party, haggis.

What we’re making today is an amazing Whisky cream sauce, which is the perfect accompaniment to the richness of haggis.

Bonus, they shared it with us so you can make it too. Watch the video and see the recipe below.