Making Hmong roast turkey with Bangkok 96

Chef Genevieve Vang, owner of Bangkok 96 and Bangkok 96 Street Food joined us on The Nine with some Asian-inspired holiday recipes.

She showed us how to make a traditional turkey but with Asian ingredients, and stuffed with sticky rice. You can get her recipe below.

HMONG ROAST TURKEY WITH STICKY RICE STUFFING (8 SERVINGS)

Ingredients

Stuffing:

4 cups sweet (glutinous) rice

2 TBSP vegetable Oil

4 large peeled garlic cloves and minced

3 (1 in.) peeled ginger pieces and minced

3 green onion stalks and chopped

1 cup water chestnut and chopped to small pieces

1 cup chopped cilantro

1 tsp sea salt

1 tsp sugar

2 TBSP fish sauce (good quality)

½ cup chopped dried mango

Turkey:

½ cup Tamari or light soy sauce

½ cup fish sauce

1/3 cup sugar

1 cup of chopped shallot

4 green onion stalks and chopped

6 large peeled garlic cloves

1 (5 in.) fresh ginger peel

1 tsp black pepper

1 cup of chopped lemongrass (also available frozen in your local Asian market)

A 15 lbs fresh or Thawed Turkey

Gravy:

1 TBSP rice flour

½ cup pineapple juice

½ chicken broth or water

1 TBSP fish sauce

Instructions:

1) To prepare the stuffing, soak the sweet rice overnight or at least for four hours. Steam the rice for 20-25 minutes. When ready, take rice out and spread the rice into a layer on a clean shallow tray to cool.

2) In a medium sauce pan, heat oil over medium. Add garlic and ginger. Stir fry until golden brown. Transfer to a large bowl and mix with the cooked rice, cilantro, sea salt, fish sauce and sugar.

3) Preheat oven to 375 F

4) To prepare the turkey, combine all of the turkey ingredients in a blender to make your marinade.

5) Carefully loosen the turkey skin and rub half a cup of the marinade over the meat and under the skin. Rub ½ cup of marinade over the skin. Next, fill the turkey with the stuffings. Secure with toothpicks or skewers.

6) In a large roasting pan, lay the turkey breast side down. Add 2 cups of water in the pan. Roast turkey for 4 hours (20 min/lb). Every 30 minutes, brush the turkey with the rest of the marinade.

7) Remove turkey from the pan and let it cool down for 15 minutes before serving. Save the pan drippings.

8) To prepare the gravy, add rice flour to the pan drippings. Cook and add the remaining ingredients (pineapple juice and chicken broth). Stir until sauce thickens.

Recommended Side dishes:

Yucca pea mashed potatoes with creamy garlic sauce

Green beans salad

Stir fried corn with basil, garlic and black pepper sauce

Sweet potato and carrot drunken noodles

Cranberry, ginger and persimmon fruit chutney

Rum chocolate pecan tarte