Making sushi grade tuna with Zao Jun

Zao Jun is an Asian fusion restaurant in Bloomfield Hills.

Chef Kwontrell Sowers joined us on The Nine to tell us more about their food, and to show us how to make a good bluefin tuna recipe. You can get his recipe below.

TUNA RECIPE

6 ounce block tuna sushi grade

2 teaspoons 7 spice togarashi blend

5 ounces organic greens spring mix

3 cherry tomatoes cut in half

1/2 avocado cut into dice

I ounce carrots

2 ounces wafu dressing



Wafu dressing



2 cups Rice vinegar

1 cup Soy sauce

1/2 cup Sugar

5 Tablespoons Grape seed oil

3 Tablespoons Sesame oil

4 ounces grated daikon

4 ounce grated green apple

Salad recipe

In a clean bowl mix the spring mix/cherry tomatoes/carrot along with 2 ounces wafu dressing. Place avocado on top to avoid bruising. Place on a clean plate



Tuna recipe

Lightly salt the tuna. Lightly dust the tuna with 7 spice togarashi. In a nonstick pan with 1 tablespoon of Neutral oil such as grapeeed or sunflower sear the tuna on all sides for 30 to 45 seconds, be careful not to overcook, and place on a cutting board to cut into 1-2 inch pieces to achieve 6 to 7 slices and place on plate with salad.