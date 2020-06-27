Man, 19, found dead inside a wrapped up carpet, Medical Examiners work to figure out cause of death

Detroit Police are investigating a homicide that left a 19-year-old man dead.

Police say at around 8:15 Friday night in the 11800 block of Elmdale, the 19-year-old man was discovered inside a vacant dwelling wrapped carpet.

A file image shows flashing police lights in Glasgow. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images)

Medics arrived to the scene and pronounced him dead. As of right now, the Medical Examiner’s Office is working to figure out the cause of death.

Police have no information on the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Section at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Sty with FOX 2 for updates.