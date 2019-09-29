Man, 40, in critical condition after being shot in driveway, police search for suspect

Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning around 12:45 in the 16000 block of Archdale.

Police say when the victim, a 40-year-old man, pulled in a driveway, a Dodge Charger pulled up behind him. A man then got out the Charger and started firing shots, striking the victim on his right side.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is currently in critical condition.

There was also a passenger in the victim's car. That passenger was unharmed.

Police say the suspect is a Black male and may be operating a black Dodge Charger with a temporary tag sticker on it.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.