Man accidentally shoots self with unholstered pistol while driving on I-94

A man accidentally shot himself in the leg while driving on I-94 near Detroit Metro Airport on Tuesday morning.

According to Michigan State Police, the 43-year-old Grosse Isle man had a pistol in his waistband without a holster when he shifted it, and it fired around 5:30 a.m. The man has a concealed pistol license, police said.

The man was shot in the thigh and received a non-life-threatening injury. He was the only person in the vehicle.

Read Next: 3 suspects sought by police after Henry Ford High School students shot

Police are using the incident to remind people to be responsible gun owners.