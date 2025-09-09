Man accused of causing deadly motorcycle crash, escaping Garden City Hospital charged

article

The Brief A man who allegedly caused a fatal motorcycle crash in Inkster and then fled Garden City Hospital is facing charges. Nicholas Cogswell was killed in the Sept. 2 crash. A few days later, Dewayne Hollingsworth, 47, was taken to a hospital after saying he had chest pain.



A man accused of causing a fatal motorcycle crash and then fleeing Garden City Hospital while receiving treatment is now facing charges.

Antonio Dewayne Hollingsworth, 47, of Wayne, was arraigned Monday on charges of moving violation causing death, escape from lawful custody, driving while license suspended, revoked, or denied, and possession of less than 25 grams of a controlled substance stemming from the crash and escape.

The backstory:

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Hollingsworth failed to yield while exiting a parking lot in the area of Inkster Road and Lucerne Street in Inkster around 12:50 p.m. Sept. 2. Hollingsworth hit 44-year-old Nicholas Cogswell, of Garden City. Cogswell was found unresponsive in the street with a head injury, and later died at a hospital.

Hollingsworth was arrested, and on Sept. 4 he was taken to Garden City Hospital by police after complaining of chest pain. While at the hospital, he escaped, leading to a manhunt until he was caught later that day in the area of Ford and Inkster roads in Garden City.

What's next:

Hollingsworth's bond was set at $100,000/10%.

He is due back in court Sept. 17 for a probable cause conference.