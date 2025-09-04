Garden City hospital escapee considered dangerous, say police

article

The Brief An alert has been issued for an escapee from Garden City Hospital. Antonio Dewayne Hollingsworth should be considered dangerous, Inkster police said. He was arrested in a traffic crash and is a parole absconder wanted for a robbery conviction.



Inkster police is asking for the public's help to find an escapee from Garden City Hospital Thursday.

The backstory:

Antonio Dewayne Hollingsworth, 47, is described as a Black male about 6 feet tall and 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

At the time of his escape, Hollingsworth was wearing a blue T-shirt, black pants, no shoes, and fleeing eastbound toward Inkster Road from Garden City Hospital at 11:30 a.m. today.

Hollingsworth had been arrested after a traffic crash with a motorcycle that left the victim in critical condition. He is also a parole absconder wanted for a robbery conviction.

Hollingsworth was taken to the hospital to be checked out after complaining of pain and escaped custody.

Garden City Hospital/SkyFOX

Police warn that Hollingsworth should be considered dangerous and that members of the public are urged not to approach him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should immediately call 911 or contact the Inkster Police Department at 313-563-9850.

"Our top priority is the safety of our community," said Chief Tamika L. Jenkins. "We are working diligently with our law enforcement partners to locate Mr. Hollingsworth and return him to custody. We urge anyone with information to come forward immediately.