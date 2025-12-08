Man accused of hitting Macomb County school safety officer, principal after refusing to move out of bus lane

article

The Brief A man is accused of hitting a school safety officer and principal outside Bemis Junior High School after they allegedly asked him to move his vehicle out of the bus lane. Lemuel Young is now facing two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.



A man is accused of hitting two people with his vehicle after they asked him to move out of a bus lane at a Macomb County school last week.

Lemuel Young, 45, is now facing two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon stemming from the incident outside of Bemis Junior High School in Sterling Heights.

The backstory:

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, vehicles, including one driven by Young, were blocking the bus lane at the school on Dec. 4. When a school safety officer approached Young and asked him to move, he allegedly refused before driving forward and hitting the safety officer's legs with his vehicle.

The school principal was called out to assist. Young is accused of then hitting the principal three times with his vehicle.

What they're saying:

"The conduct alleged in this case is shocking and completely unacceptable. Using a vehicle as a weapon is extraordinarily dangerous and will not be tolerated. My office is committed to holding offenders fully accountable and will pursue justice on behalf of victims and the public," he said.

What's next:

Young is currently being held in the Macomb County Jail on a $10,000 cash/surety bond.

He is due back in court Dec. 11 for a probable cause conference and again Dec. 18 for a preliminary examination.