Man accused of killing Melvindale police officer caught with makeshift weapon in jail, prosecutor says

The Brief Michael Lopez, the man accused of killing Melvindale police officer Mohamed Said, allegedly had a makeshift weapon inside the Wayne County Jail. According to a warrant request seeking charges, he had a sharp metal rod. He is now looking at a new charge — possession of a weapon in jail.



Michael Lopez is currently in the Wayne County Jail awaiting trial for the July 2024 murder of Said. He has been charged with the murder of a police officer, possession of meth, possession of cocaine, and multiple weapons charges for that crime.

Now, he is also facing a charge of possession of a weapon in jail. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, a warrant requesting the additional charge said Lopez allegedly had "a sharpened metal rod."

The backstory:

Lopez is accused of killing Said while the officer investigated a suspicious person call the morning of July 21, 2024.

Police said the officer was called to a car wash near Oakwood and Dix when he spotted Lopez with several bags but no vehicle. Police said the officer went to check to see if Lopez was homeless and needed help, but Lopez ran away.

Said chased Lopez, and there was a brief struggle. When Said Tased Lopez, he pulled out a gun and shot the officer before fleeing, police said.

Lopez was arrested in Detroit the next day after a tip led police to him. Prosecutors said Lopez had a knife in his possession, along with drugs, when he was caught in Detroit.

According to information shared during previous court hearings, Lopez also robbed an auto parts store the day before Said's killing.

What's next:

Lopez was bound over to stand trial in the Said murder case last summer.

Trial is scheduled to begin in December in Wayne County's Third Circuit Court.