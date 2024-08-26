Officer Mohamed Said murder suspect due in court for preliminary exam today

The Brief Michael Lopez, 44, is facing 12 felony charges for the murder of Melvindale police officer Mohamed Said. Police say Said was shot and killed by Lopez while responding to a suspicious person call on the morning of July 21. When Said approached Lopez near a Melvindale car wash, Lopez fled before a struggle where Said was shot. Lopez was caught the next day in Detroit.



More details about the fatal shooting of Melvindale police officer Mohamed Said are expected Monday when the suspect appears for a preliminary exam Tuesday.

Michael Lopez, 44, was charged with murder of a police officer, possession of meth, possession of cocaine, and multiple weapons charges after the July 21 fatal shooting. He is charged as a four-time habitual offender.

Michael Lopez in court on Aug. 6, 2024

Though the crime happened in Melvindale, it is being handled in Lincoln Park's 25th District Court. The decision was made to move the case at Lopez's arraignment.

During Lopez's arraignment, Judge Richard Page became emotional. At the arraignment, the judge said the court held a moment of silence for Said after the shooting. Page also said that the 24th District Court rearranged its schedule to attend the fallen officer's funeral.

"With all that, it’s not appropriate that we continue to handle this case," Page said.

What happened

Lopez is accused of killing Said while the officer investigated a suspicious person call the morning of July 21.

Police said the officer was called to a car wash near Oakwood and Dix when he spotted Lopez with several bags but no vehicle. Police said the officer went to check to see if Lopez was homeless and needed help, but Lopez ran away.

Said chased Lopez, and there was a brief struggle. When Said Tased Lopez, he pulled out a gun and shot the officer before fleeing, police said.

Lopez was arrested in Detroit the next day after a tip led police to him. Prosecutors said Lopez had a knife in his possession, along with drugs, when he was caught in Detroit.

According to information shared during previous court hearings, Lopez also robbed an auto parts store the day before Said's killing.

Lopez is currently in the Wayne County Jail.

Charges against Lopez

Lopez, a fourth time habitual offender with previous carjacking and resisting police convictions, faces 12 charges: