Man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend's Mount Clemens home, killing new boyfriend

A man was arrested Monday after allegedly breaking into his former girlfriend's home in Mount Clemens and shooting her new boyfriend.

"Everyone is just so hurt right now it's crazy," said Floyd Banks.

Banks is trying to move forward hours after his younger brother, 26-year-old Jovon Houston was shot and killed in a Mount Clemen's home Sunday night by his girlfriend's former boyfriend.

Ex-boyfriend in custody after woman's new boyfriend shot, killed in Mount Clemens

"It's horrible. What did he do to you?" Banks said.

Houston was shot multiple times after the suspect allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend's house on Court Street through a side door and entered a bedroom where Houston was in bed.

The suspect shot Houston in his face, shoulder and leg. The 26-year old victim was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The victim's girlfriend, who called 911 to report the crime, was not hurt.

"I don't know her. I've never seen her. They just stated dating," Banks said.

Banks says the suspect and his brother's girlfriend had a child together, but investigators will not confirm this. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office will only say a child was not home at the time of the incident.

After the shooting the suspect fled the scene, he was located on foot in Clinton Township and taken into custody where he's being held at the Macomb County Jail.

The family says the only good thing about this investigation is that the suspect is in custody and family members say when they see the suspect they want answers.

"I just want to know why? What were you thinking?" Banks said. "He didn't try to harm you. He didn't try to harm your son."

Banks says for now he'll try to think of happier times while fighting for justice for his brother.

"He was a jokester. He had a big heart. He would do anything for anybody," he said.