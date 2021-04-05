Man accused of calling 911 to make death threats against Detroit police

A man is facing charges after he allegedly called 911 to make death threats against Detroit police who were impounding his vehicles.

According to police, officers were at a vacant lot across from a house in the 2400 block of Pingree Street just after 1 p.m. Friday. They had received a complaint about vehicles belonging to Bernard Smith that were parked in the lot.

Police said Smith, 60, was standing next to the lot when they arrived, and officers told him to go home.

Smith then allegedly called 911 and made death threats against the officers.

Police were able to locate and arrest Smith. Police said he had weapons and ammo when he was taken into custody.

Smith is charged with one count of threat of terrorism, two counts of felon in possession of a weapon, two counts of felon in possession of ammunition, and two counts of felony firearm.

He was given a $50,000 bond and is due back in court April 14 for a probable cause hearing.

"The threats that this defendant allegedly made will not be tolerated. They will be taken very seriously – whether the threats are against a public or non-public person," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.