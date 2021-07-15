Man accused of exposing self to young girls at Eastpointe park

article

A 63-year-old man is facing charges after police say he exposed himself to young girls at an Eastpointe park Tuesday night.

Martin Wade Haskins is a sex offender with a history of similar behavior, police said.

Police allege that Haskins exposed himself to two girls at Kennedy Park around 9:30 p.m. An investigation led police to Haskins. Officers obtained a search warrant and seized evidence from his home.

Haskins is charged with two counts of children-accosting for immoral purposes and two counts of aggravated indecent exposure. He was given a $50,000 cash/surety bond.