Man accused of firing into Monroe County home leads police on multi-state chase

article

A man accused of firing a weapon multiple times into a Monroe County home before taking police on a multi-state police chase in Ohio and Michigan was arrested late afternoon Wednesday.

James Pattenaude was arrested after a foot-race that stemmed from a high-speed pursuit that traveled from Lucas County in Ohio to Monroe County.

He was taken into custody in Whiteford Township sometime after 3 p.m.

The investigation began May 23 when the Monroe County sheriff requested assistance from the public in finding Pattenaude after he was identified as a person of interest in a weapons offense in the 13000 block of Martinsville Road in Exeter Township.

Details soon came into the sheriff's office that their person of interest was at a commercial business in Ohio. After asking the Lucas County Sheriff's office for help, they located Pattenaude and attempted to take him into custody.

MORE: 25 endangered missing children from Southeast Michigan found during 10-week operation

He instead fled from deputies and back into Michigan, at which point Monroe County Sheriff's officers resumed the pursuit for several miles until Pattenaude stopped at Memorial Highway. He was arrested after a short foot race.

He's since been charged with a bevy of criminal counts.