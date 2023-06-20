Man accused of killing brother at Eastpointe home, lying about murder

article

A man is accused of shooting and killing his brother at an Eastpointe home last week and then lying about the murder to police.

McKinnley Hearon, 42, allegedly shot the victim during an argument June 15.

The next day, the victim's nephew went to the police department to report that his uncle may have been murdered. Police said Hearon told them that his brother wasn't home, but officers found the 48-year-old victim's body behind the house in the 16000 block of Stricker.

Hearon is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, lying to police, and felony firearm. His bond was set at $2,000,000.00 cash/surety.

He will also undergo a mental health evaluation.

"Violence in the family is devastating and unacceptable. What happened in this instance is a tragedy. We will work diligently with the Eastpointe Police Department to ensure justice," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.