Man accused of leaving nooses at Michigan businesses, harassing employees with racial slurs

A man is facing charges after authorities say he left nooses at Michigan businesses and used racial slurs when making threats.

Kenneth Pilon, 61, is charged with willfully intimidating and attempting to intimidate citizens from engaging in lawful speech and protests.

According to the Department of Justice, Pilon called nine Starbucks stores and told the people who answered to tell employees wearing Black Lives Matter shirts, "The only good (expletive) is a dead (expletive)."

During one call, he is accused of saying,"I'm gonna go out and lynch me a (expletive)."

Authorities said that he then left four nooses in parking lots and a fifth noose inside a 7-Eleven store. The nooses had handwritten notes on them that said, "An accessory to be worn with your ‘BLM’ T-shirt. Happy protesting!" according to the DOJ.