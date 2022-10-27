Man accused of shooting at 2 strangers during Detroit carjackings

A man is facing charges after authorities say shot at two victims during carjackings in Detroit earlier this month.

Jamiel Carothers, 33, is charged with carjacking, attempted carjacking, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and felon in possession of ammunition.

Authorities say Carothers allegedly pointed a loaded gun at a victim at Detroit Wine & Liquor on Oct. 9 and demanded the keys to his car. When the victim complied, Carothers ordered the victim back in the car at gunpoint and demanded that he empty his pockets, while threatening to kill him, authorities said.

The victim was able to escape at a stop sign, but Carothers allegedly shot at him. He missed.

The next day, Carothers allegedly demanded a victim's vehicle at gunpoint at a Sunoco gas station on West Chicago Road near the Southfield Freeway. He pointed the gun at the victim's head, but she pushed it away and fled. While she was driving away, Carothers allegedly fired four shots, missing her.

"The FBI and our law enforcement partners have focused significant resources on the most violent offenders in Detroit, and carjacking subjects are among them," said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office. "Armed carjacking is one of the most serious violations of public safety, making people feel vulnerable in their own neighborhoods, and we remain committed to working alongside the Detroit Police Department to curb these violent offenses and bringing the perpetrators to justice."