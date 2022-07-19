Man accused of stealing Michigan Rep. Tyrone Carter's identity, opening car insurance policies in his name

A Macomb County man is headed to trial after authorities say he stole a Michigan representative's identity and used it to open car insurance policies.

Christopher Still, 24, of Eastpointe, allegedly opened three car insurance policies under Rep. Tyrone Carter’s name.

Rep. Tyrone Carter

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Fraud Investigation Unit (FIU) collaborated with the Department of Attorney General to investigate the case.

Still is charged with three counts of insurance fraud for obtaining an insurance policy using the victim’s name and date of birth; three counts of identity theft for obtaining an insurance policy in the victim's name using his date of birth, and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime for using a computer to commit the identity theft and insurance fraud. He will be arraigned on these charges Aug. 8.

"We see in this case that anyone can be targeted for identity theft and fraud, which is why it is so important for all of us to be vigilant about protecting our personal information," said DIFS Director Anita Fox. "Having a fraudulent insurance policy opened under your name could give you and your family problems down the line, so we encourage Michiganders to check their credit reports and carefully review all financial documents they receive to make sure their identity is protected."

Suspected insurance fraud can be reported to DIFS anonymously by calling 877-999-6442 or online by visiting DIFS' website.