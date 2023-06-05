Man accused of telling 7-year-old Roseville girl to get in his van, grabbing her

A 7-year-old Roseville girl reported Monday that a man tried to kidnap her from her bus stop.

The child was at her bus stop near Meier and Brinker streets around 7:55 a.m. when a man in a white work van approached her. Police said the man allegedly told the girl to get in the van and then grabbed her.

The girl broke free and ran to her home.

Police said the suspect was described as a Black man who was about 35 years old. He was wearing a long sleeve black shirt that was possibly a hoodie, black pants, brown boots, and a dark-colored baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 586-447-4483.