Man accused of threatening to shoot people at Detroit Skate Club with AR-15

Authorities say a man called the Detroit Skate Club in Bloomfield Township and threatened to shoot people with an AR-15.

According to police, Benjamin Denning, 38, identified himself on the call made April 18. He also allegedly said in the voicemail that he would shoot any police who responded.

A warrant for misuse of telecommunications services was issued for Denning on Tuesday, and he was arrested later that day.

Police said Denning, who is from Pontiac, also had a warrant from October 2020 stemming from calls made to the 48th District Court.

Denning was given a $300,000 cash bond for the previous calls and denied bond for the skate club threats.