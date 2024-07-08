Man accused of sexually assaulting woman on flight to Detroit

A man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while on a flight to Detroit Metro Airport last week.

According to court documents, Randal Wetzel, 21, and the victim were seated next to each other on a flight to Detroit from Dulles, Va. on July 1. The victim told authorities that Wetzel first talked to her before putting his hand on her thigh.

The victim said she started watching a movie to end the conversation with Wetzel. However, he allegedly told her he wanted to watch the movie with her. According to the court filing, Wetzel put his head on the victim's chest and began touching her leg, back, and butt.

Wetzel then allegedly asked if he could kiss the victim, who gave him excuses for why it was a bad idea. That's when Wetzel kissed the victim twice before putting his head in her lap. He allegedly rubbed her leg and genitals before trying to put his hand in her shorts.

The victim got Wetzel to stop and mouthed "help" to another passenger, who alerted the flight crew.

After he was taken into custody, Wetzel allegedly told police he was not surprised to see officers when the plane landed.

When talking to authorities, Wetzel first said the victim told him yes when he asked to kiss her, but later admitted that she gave him excuses for why she didn't want to kiss him. According to court documents, he proceeded to kiss her because he "could tell she wanted it."

Authorities said Wetzel also admitted to touching the victim's genitals and trying to put his hands in her shorts.