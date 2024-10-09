Man accused of threatening to kill Oakland County road worker who honked after he drove in construction zone

article

A Lincoln Park man allegedly threatened an Oakland County road worker after she honked to warn her co-workers that he had driven into a constriction zone.

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, the worker, a road commissioner inspector, was in a security truck monitoring an unspecified construction zone on Aug. 9 when she saw a man driving on the closed shoulder.

That driver, later identified as 38-year-old Kenneth Michael Oliver, then drove over construction cones and cut off another driver when getting back onto the road, the prosecutor's office said. When the worker witnessed Oliver in the construction zone, she honked and turned on her lights to warn road crews of the vehicle.

This allegedly led to Oliver getting out of his vehicle to yell at the worker and pound on her truck.

Oliver was charged with careless driving.

Weeks later, on Aug. 21, Oliver allegedly threatened to beat the road worker to death in a message sent to an Oakland County Road Commission social media account. He also allegedly said he would shoot the victim and her family, and ended the message with "I got weapons."

Oliver was arrested and charged with malicious use of a telecommunications device.