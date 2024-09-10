Man accused of unprovoked assault of 81-year-old German man in Downtown Detroit

A man allegedly walked up to an 81-year-old man and assaulted him without being provoked on Saturday morning in Detroit.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Lawrence Deonte Gilchrist, 30, approached the victim in the 1000 block of Woodward Avenue around 10:15 a.m. and hit him. The victim, who is from Berlin, Germany and was visiting family in Detroit, suffered a head injury when he fell. First responders found him on the ground and took him to a hospital for treatment.

Gilchrist was arrested and charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and aggravated assault.

"A lot of work has gone into making our city a welcoming beacon to all, only to have the alleged horrific actions of this defendant deeply tarnish these efforts. But much more importantly, 81-year-old Dieter Kirschmust pay the undeserved price of what the defendant decided to do. This is heartbreaking on so many levels," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Gilchrist is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.