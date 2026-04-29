Man allegedly running meth lab at Michigan State University arrested, arraigned

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The Brief A man in East Lansing has been arrested for allegedly running a meth lab on campus. On April 27, an unidentified chemical in the hall led to an evacuation, which police say was out of an abundance of caution with emergency personnel at the scene. The suspect was arraigned on Wednesday and is being held in jail on a $500,000 cash or surety bond.



Police in East Lansing have arrested one man for allegedly running a meth lab inside Wells Hall at Michigan State University.

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On April 27, Michigan State University (MSU) police were called out to Wells Hall on reports of property damage inside the building. That day, an unidentified chemical in the hall led to an evacuation.

MSU officials say they found the suspect connected to the Wells Hall incident. He was identified as 31-year-old Xin Tong.

Tong was allegedly in possession of sodium hydroxide pellets, hydrochloric acid, methanol, isopropyl alcohol, acetone, and butane.

MSU police developed probable cause to arrest Tong and officials say felony criminal charges were issued for malicious destruction of a building over $20,000 and felony controlled substance operation and maintaining a lab involving methamphetamine.

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Tong was arraigned on Wednesday and is being held in jail on a $500,000 cash or surety bond.

MSU officials say Wells Hall will remain closed until Friday as police evaluate the building to ensure it is safe for occupancy.

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