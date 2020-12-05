Man allegedly shot while in car, police search for 2 suspects

A man is recovering after he was allegedly shot while in his car Friday night.

Detroit Police say it happened in the 19300 block of Bradford Avenue right before 11:00. It was reported to police that the 43-year-old man was sitting in his car with a friend, when two suspects approached them. As the man pulled off, the suspects fired shots into his car - causing him to be struck.

From there, the man drove himself to the hospital - where he was listed in temporary-serious condition. Fortunately, no other injuries were reported.

One suspect is being described as a Black man, who has a think build and a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a bandana.

The other suspect is being described as a Black man, who has a bigger body shape.

As of right now, both suspects are on the run.

Advertisement

Anyone with information, is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

