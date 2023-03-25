Man and woman killed in Detroit house fire Saturday, investigation ongoing

article

The Detroit Fire Department is investigating a double fatal house fire on Detroit's west side early Saturday morning.

Detroit firefighters responded to the 15800 block of Monte Vista around 2:16 a.m. Once on scene, they saw a woman who was able to make it out of the burning home and onto the porch.

She was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Once firefighters extinguished the fire, a man was found deceased inside the home.

No other injuries were reported. The incident is still under investigation.

