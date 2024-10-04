Man arraigned after summer crash left motorcyclist dead in Oakland County

A 59-year-old man accused of crashing into and killing a motorcyclist over the summer was arraigned on Friday.

Khim Lal Ghimire of Commerce Township turned himself in and was formally charged with a moving violation that resulted in death, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Department. This misdemeanor offense can lead to a maximum sentence of one year in jail and/or a fine of up to $2,000.

The crash took place on June 16, on northbound Wixom Road at Stratford Villa Way in Commerce Township, killing 40-year-old Joshua Steven Moomaw.

Moomaw was riding a motorcycle with his wife, when Ghimire, in a minivan, failed to see them and struck them from behind while they waited to turn left.

Moomaw and his 41-year-old wife sustained injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment, where Moomaw died on June 24. His wife was later released from the hospital.

"Neither person was wearing a helmet," according to the sheriff's office. "Ghimire was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. Neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the incident."

Ghimire was given a $2,000 personal bond.