Man arrested after flashing gun in Lodge Freeway road rage incident

Michigan State Police say they arrested a man who flashed a gun during a road rage incident on the Lodge Freeway.

Police say the road rage incident happened Friday afternoon at approximately 3:45 p.m. on southbound M-10 between 9 Mile Road and Livernois Avenue. According to a series of MSP tweets, the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim, who was able to record the interaction on her cell phone.

Police identified a suspect and arrested him and a gun was recovered. The investigation will be turned over the prosecutor's office.