Man arrested after flight from Iowa to Detroit diverted during passenger disturbance

The Brief An airplane had to make an unplanned landing after a midair disturbance with a passenger. The flight, which was routed from Iowa to Detroit, landed where police arrested a Nebraska man. Police say more charges are possible as an investigation is ongoing.



A flight from Iowa to Detroit had an unplanned landing after a passenger disturbance while in the air.

Police from Cedar Rapids, Iowa said at 6:13 p.m., they were called to the Eastern Iowa Airport following an in-air disturbance by a male passenger on a SkyWest flight from Omaha to Detroit.

The flight was then diverted to Cedar Rapids where officers met up with the flight and arrested the accused man.

Police say the passenger has been identified as 23-year-old Mario Nikprelaj from Nebraska and he was taken to the Linn County Correctional Center.

Nikprelaj has been charged with:

Disorderly Conduct

Assault

Possession of Prescription Medication

Tax Stamp

Harassment 1st Degree

Police say more charges are possible as an investigation is ongoing.