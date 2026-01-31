Man arrested after shot fired toward snowplow driver in Livonia

The Brief Livonia police say a driver fired a handgun toward a snowplow operator after a parking lot dispute. No injuries were reported and the snowplow driver was not struck. The suspect, a 54-year-old Redford man, was arrested.



A man has been arrested after police say he fired a shot toward a snowplow driver following a verbal argument in a parking lot Sunday, Jan. 25, in Livonia.

The backstory:

Officers were dispatched to the area of Seven Mile Road and Inkster Road for a report of shots fired.

According to police, a private snowplow driver was clearing snow from a business parking lot when he became involved in a verbal dispute with the driver of a black Chevrolet Blazer. Authorities said the vehicle was parked in a way that prevented the plow from completing its work.

As the Blazer was leaving the lot, police said the 54-year-old driver held a handgun out of the window, shouted at the snowplow driver and fired one round in his direction before fleeing westbound on Seven Mile Road.

The snowplow operator was not struck, and no injuries were reported.

Dig deeper:

Investigators confirmed the incident after reviewing surveillance video and recovering a shell casing from the scene.

Livonia police identified the suspect as a 54-year-old man from Redford.

What we know:

Officers obtained a search warrant and arrested him Tuesday, Jan. 27, in Redford.

He was transported to the Livonia Police Department jail, where he is awaiting arraignment.