Man arrested after threatening mass shooting in Traverse City
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is in custody after making a terrorist threat against Traverse City.
Michigan State Police said Facebook alerted them that a video of a man threatening a mass shooting in the city had been posted to the social media site.
Troopers identified the 24-year-old suspect, who has been "known to exhibit anti-police behavior," according to authorities. He has had previous encounters with police.
After an arrest warrant was issued for false a report or threat of terrorism, MSP troopers and local officers surrounded a home on Gladewood Lane in Traverse City on Tuesday morning. There was a brief standoff before the man surrendered.
Police searched the home and found a loaded AR-15 rifle and a tactical vest with rifle trauma plates.