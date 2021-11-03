Man arrested after threatening mass shooting in Traverse City

A man is in custody after making a terrorist threat against Traverse City.

Michigan State Police said Facebook alerted them that a video of a man threatening a mass shooting in the city had been posted to the social media site.

Troopers identified the 24-year-old suspect, who has been "known to exhibit anti-police behavior," according to authorities. He has had previous encounters with police.

After an arrest warrant was issued for false a report or threat of terrorism, MSP troopers and local officers surrounded a home on Gladewood Lane in Traverse City on Tuesday morning. There was a brief standoff before the man surrendered.

Police searched the home and found a loaded AR-15 rifle and a tactical vest with rifle trauma plates.