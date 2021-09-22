FBI: Michigan man placed bombs at cellphone stores because he was mad about porn, other 'immoral content'

article

A Michigan man is accused of leaving threatening notes at telecommunication tower sites and placing bombs outside cellphone stores because he was upset about "immoral content," according to the FBI.

According to court filings, John Allen, of Whittemore, admitted to leaving the letters and making the bombs after authorities tracked him down and linked him to the crimes last week.

Letters were found in polka dot envelopes inside plastic bags outside several telecommunications towers across the Upper Peninsula on Aug. 25 and 26.

(Photo: FBI)

The letters demanded that "telecommunication containing immoral content must be stopped," including porn and cursing. The letters also demanded a $5 million payment within 180 days, according to court filings. They were signed by the Coalition for Moral Telecommunication (CMT), an alleged group that claimed to reach 27 states, according to a photo of a letter provided by the FBI.

On Sept. 15, a man later identified as Allen was allegedly seen on camera placing boxes outside of a Verizon Store in Cheboygan and an AT&T Store in Sault Ste. Marie. The boxes, which were found the next morning by employees at each store, contained pipe bombs that also had nails and BBs inside them, according to the FBI. Handcuffs were also in the box.

Original Report: Bombs found outside cellphone stores

The boxes had "CMT" written on them. "Handcuff Johnny" was written on one box and "HJ" was written on the other. The boxes also said it was the "last warning" and the next time would be during "business hours."

Using surveillance video of the man who placed the boxes and footage from the Mackinac Bridge, authorities were able to track down Allen, according to court filings. A van captured on camera had a dealership emblem that helped lead investigators to Allen's home.

(Photo: FBI)

Authorities performed surveillance on him for several days before interviewing his wife.

According to authorities, Allen's wife said there were polka dot envelopes matching the ones found at telecommunication towers at the home she shared with him. She also told investigators that her husband had recently traveled to the UP. When shown photos of the man who placed the bombs, investigators said she told them she was "95%" sure it was Allen.

Investigators then interviewed Allen. According to the court filing, he allegedly admitted that he created the letters and left them at the towers. He also said he sent letters addressed to AT&T and Verizon to AT&T's headquarters, authorities said.

(Photo: FBI)

The court filing also alleges that Allen told investigators that he made the bombs and described what the boxes said. According to investigators, "Handcuff Johnny" was written because he believed he would end up in handcuffs for what he was doing.

Allen told investigators that despite what the letters said, he was actually working alone and there was no CMT group. According to court filings, he said he had purchased the supplies to make the bombs about a year ago and had to work up the courage to actually place them.

Allen also confirmed that he was the person in surveillance photos he was shown.

(Photo: FBI)

He also allegedly told investigators he had switched the license plate on his vehicle to a California one he had purchased at a flea market to avoid being detected by authorities. However, investigators were still able to determine that the vehicle was his.

Authorities said Allen told them he threw the California plate away because he realized he was being followed earlier this week.

He is charged with extortion and attempted destruction of buildings.