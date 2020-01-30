Man arrested for armed robbery at 6 fast food restaurants across metro Detroit

A man who's accused armed robbery at several fast food restaurants across metro Detroit has been arrested. The FBI believes he's one of two people involved in the serial armed robberies.

Investigators believe Moses Champion is responsible for five armed robberies and one attempted armed robbery in Wayne and Oakland counties that date back to November 2018. Four of the robberies took place just last month during a two-week span.

The fast food restaurants involved include a Starbucks, a Burger King and several Taco Bells.

Police say the first armed robbery happened on Nov. 6, 2018 at a Taco Bell on Telegraph Road in Dearborn Heights. Police were called by the alarm company after they saw a man on video point a gun at employees.

Police say the suspect got some cash and ran off with a second suspect who was holding the door. A police dog later tracked down a glove, a sweatshirt, a ski mask and a winter hat. A federal complaint states the DNA found on the clothes was tested and belongs to Champion.

A few weeks later, the next armed robbery happened on Dec. 28, 2018 at a Starbucks on Telegraph Road in Redford. Two men wearing masks each had a gun and demanded money. They got away with $1,600.

The next happened on Dec. 15, 2019 at a Taco Bell on Merriman Road in Livonia. We're told a man with a mask walked behind the counter, implied he had a gun and demanded money. The employee complied and he got away with nearly $2,000.

Livonia police released surveillance video from this incident, which shows the image of the suspect you see above.

Then on Dec. 21, 2019 two men wearing masks went into the Taco Bell on Sashabaw Road in Independence Township. Each had a gun and demanded cash, getting away with $1,800.

On Dec. 24, 2019, two men wearing masks went into the Taco Bell on General Motors Road in Milford. They implied they had a gun and demanded employees open the safe. They got away with $200.

And the last happened on Dec. 27, 2019 at a Burger King on Opdyke Road in Auburn Hills. Two men wearing masks walked in and implied they had a gun, but an employee activated the alarm and the suspects ran off without getting any money.

On Jan. 28, 2020 authorities executed a search warrant on Champion's house. He was at home and was arrested.

Authorities found clothes that matched those worn during the robberies and say that Champion waived his Miranda rights and admitted involvement in the five armed robberies and the one attempted armed robbery.

He also told police the gun he used, a black .40, was now in a lake and that he threw it there after the attempt at Burger King.

Champion is now in custody and appeared in federal court Wednesday. He will face a long list of charges.

Authorities are still looking for a second suspect.

FOX 2 reported on this story from Southfield, Mich.