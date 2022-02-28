Man arrested for shooting up pharmacy, spa at Warren strip mall

Shell casings litter the sidewalk at the strip mall at Nine Mile and Ryan in Warren where the Special Response Team arrested a man barricaded inside the pharmacy at Nine Mile and Ryan overnight.

Police say the suspect also shot up the Greenday Massage Spa next door as well as the storefront on the other side of the pharmacy at 2 a.m. Monday. Investigators found more than 40 shell casings - and 30 bullet strikes.

"I've never seen like that before," said Mitch Jolta.

Jolta swept up the glass to board up the broken windows on Monday.

Warren police say they had responded to a 911 call from Greenday Massage. Three women in their 50s who were employees at the spa, said they had been unable to get a ride home - and had been asleep inside when the shooting started. Bullets pierced the windows and the walls.

Police were able to get them out safely - and they were not injured. The suspect surrendered when the SWAT team arrived with an armored vehicle.

The 34-year-old suspect from Dearborn is believed to be a relative of the pharmacy's owner.

"It's scary- so scary," said one customer.

Police say the suspect was also shooting from inside the pharmacy - through the walls - damaging businesses two and three doors down in the strip mall.

FOX 2 video shows they've started patching the bullet holes at the Metro by T-Mobile store nearby.

Workers say they're grateful it happened when it did - and not in the middle of the day when they're standing right there.

It's not clear what the motive for the shooting is or when the suspect will be arraigned.

