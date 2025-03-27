Man arrested in Southfield after allegedly ripping off Metro Detroit jewelers

The Brief A 47-year-old man is accused of ripping off jewelry stores across the country with a Cash App card. Southfield police arrested the man, but he bailed himself out with $300. He is due back in court on April 9.



A man was arrested by Southfield police after allegedly going across the country ripping off jewelers.

What they're saying:

A 47-year-old man named Carl Mack is accused of ripping off Metro Detroit jewelers like Seta Bederian at Infinity Jewelers in Southfield and another store in Royal Oak.

She says Mack scammed her out of around $40,000. He hit her store a few times—the first time he was buying a bracelet.

"They were wrapping it up, and he said my card isn’t working, so he said can you punch the number in. We didn’t really think anything of it because it is not like something we haven’t done before," said Seta Bederian with Infinity Jewelers. "So we ended up punching the number in, and then he goes, ‘I need to put in my pin.’"

The transaction went through, and Mack kept coming back, buying more jewelry the same way.

But days later, Seta said the transactions declined. Mack had her merchandise, which police say he pawned, and Seta was on the hook with the creditor for the cash.

"Even my credit card processor couldn’t figure out how he did it," she said.

Police say the trick he’s using involves a cash app card and your credit card scanner. It all revolves around some type of override pin.

"In that terminal where you import the credit card, somehow, someway, he’s learned out this loophole, this bypass, this override, and he’s going across the country utilizing that," said Southfield Police Deputy Chief Aaron Huguley.

Dig deeper:

He’s been busted for a similar scheme in his home state of Illinois and Indiana. Southfield police did arrest him, and he was charged with three felony counts of false pretenses with intent to defraud.

But he bonded out for $300.

Worrying Seta more, she saw this post in a jewelers' group on Facebook accusing Mack of trying the same trick in the Chicago area.

"Obviously they were smart enough to catch him and Google him. The comments in the section were talking about ‘oh yeah he was here two weeks ago,’ I’m like wow that’s great," she said.

What's next:

She and Southfield police say they should be aware of this override scam.

Mack’s due back in court on April 9.