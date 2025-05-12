Court hearing for suspect accused of shooting man with autism in Detroit adjourned

article

The Brief A man accused of shooting a man with autism in Detroit is due in court for a preliminary exam this week. Claude Woosk was lost after an Uber dropped him off at the wrong address. Robert Pugh is accused of shooting Woosk in the back after seeing him take a photo of an address while trying to figure out where he was.



A man accused of shooting an 18-year-old with autism who was lost in Detroit last month will be in court later this week.

Robert Pugh, 47, was scheduled to appear in court Monday morning for a preliminary exam. That hearing has been moved to Friday.

The backstory:

During the afternoon of April 9, an Uber mistakenly dropped Claude Woosk off in the area of Lenox Street and E. Warren Avenue in Detroit rather than at his home in River Rouge. While in an area he didn't know, Claude, who experiences panic and confusion when in unfamiliar settings, called his sister, Violet Woosk.

"All you heard was my brother saying ow ow ow, and then it was complete silence," she said.

Violet learned later from the police that during that silence, her brother was shot in the back trying to run away from two men allegedly attacking him.

"It went quiet, and then all you heard him screaming, and then I told him, I said, ‘I have to hang up with you. I have to call the police,’" she said.

Violet said she told her brother to take a photo of a nearby address. This is what led to Pugh allegedly coming outside, frisking Claude, and shooting him in the back as he ran away.

"Some guy came out and yelled, 'Why are you taking pictures of the house?' and as soon as the guy came out yelling, he's already in tears because he's special needs as it is, so he's already scared because he doesn't know anywhere around there," she said.

After turning himself into police several days after the crime, Pugh was charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, and three counts of felony firearm.