Man beaten by family of his alleged teen rape victim, accused of holding gun to toddler's head last year

Kahari Wright was beaten by the family of a teen girl he’s accused of sexually assaulting, and his mugshot tells the story. The assault was caught on camera by witnesses last week.

The 37-year-old, was taken away from Detroit’s northwest side on a gurney – and later charged, with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

"He had his eye hanging out and all that type of stuff," said witness Marc D'Andre, 7 Mile Radio. "Basically street justice was served real swift."

FOX 2 has learned more about Wright’s past – and it appears to be a dangerous one. It takes us back to a story we reported in October, where he allegedly broke into a home and put a gun to a 2-year-old's head. The incident happened in a home on Alcoy Street on Detroit’s east side.

The toddler's mother spoke about the terrifying moment Wright allegedly held the gun to her child's head.

"I couldn't breathe, it took the breath out of my body," she said.

Last October a Detroit mother of two described the horror at the hands of Wright, who broke in, stole $400, and allegedly started firing shots – lining her baby’s crib, and wounding her friend in the arm.

"Then I start hearing a whole bunch of shots, like seven shots and I'm praying out loud, saying don't let that be my kid's bed," she told FOX 2 last October.

Detroit police say Wright was arrested at the end of October, but released after the victims did not follow through with the protocol to pursue charges.

But again, on November 13th – a warrant request was re-iussed, for assault with intent to do murder, and other felonies.

He remained out of custody until last week, when he was picked up on the sexual assault charges.

Wright is being held on a $1 million cash bond.

