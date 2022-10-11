Suspects hold gun to 2-year-old's head, shoot up Detroit house during break-in

A Detroit mother of two said she is fearing for her life after a suspect held a gun to her toddler's head and shot up her house during a break-in early Monday.

The woman said two men who she's seen before broke into her home near 8 Mile and Schoenherr Street on the city's east side.

One of the men, who wanted $400, held a gun to the woman's 2-year-old son's head.

"He go in there, and he put the gun to my son's head, my 2-year-old's head. He wide awake, and he said, 'If you don't give me the (expletive) he going to die,'" the mother said. "I couldn't breathe. I couldn't breathe. It’s like he took the breath out of my body, but I knew I had to move fast and give him what he wanted."

Once the men got the money, the mother said the shooting started. She said the man who held the gun to her son's head wanted everyone in the house dead.

The woman's 8-month-old son and some friends were also in the home.

"The guy so heartless. He gave the gun to the other boy and said, ‘Now kill them (expletive) and them kids,’" she said. "I start hearing a whole bunch of shots, like seven shots. And I am praying out loud like, 'Please God, don't let that be my kids,' because my kids is right there."

Bullet holes line the 8-month-old's crib after the shooting, but neither child was hurt. One of the woman's friends was shot in the arm, but he is expected to be OK.

The mother said the shooting happened a few hours after she kicked out a lifelong friend who had been staying with her.

"She keeps screaming she is going to have someone shoot up my house. I just brushed it off. I didn't really think my friend, or was my friend, was going to do something like that to me or my kids," she said.

Now that it happened, she is scared while Detroit police search for the suspect.

"Every noise like that bothers me. Everything bothers me. I can't sleep right, but I don't have family, so I don't got nowhere to go. This is all I got," she said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family relocate.