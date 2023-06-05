VIDEO: Man body-slammed, robbed at Detroit party store after cashing check

A Garden City man has a long road to recovery after he was body-slammed outside a Detroit party store while cashing a check last week.

Emad Aladany immigrated to the U.S. from Iraq in the 1990s. He works as a mechanic across the street from Big V Party Store on Greenfield just south of Grand River.

Last week, he went across the street to cash a check but now he can't move after he was body-slammed outside the store.

"He has 3 broken ribs, a punctured lung, internal bleeding in the lung, he’s had a hard time coughing, hard time moving," his sister-in-law, Nada said. "He’s the main income, he’s the man of the house, works and supports the family, the family doesn’t know what to do."

Nada said instead of the family planning summer vacation, they're starting a GoFundMe and asking for help.

"Summer is here so they should be out on the weekend enjoying the water, having family picnics and now he’s gonna be in bed for god knows how many months for him to recover," Nada said.

The GoFundMe page $5,000 to help the family pay for hospital bills and more.

The family says Emad not only can't move, he's also living in fear that whoever did it will come back.

"He’s scared for his life, they’re still out there we have no leads, no suspects, we don’t know what’s going on, the police are still investigating," Nada said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP

"He was taken advantage of they were watching and people were out there watching. That’s the worst part, when you see all these people watching, it happened right behind them," she said.