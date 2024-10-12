Man breaks into house, shoots at police in Center Line

Neighbors who heard gunshots were scared after an accused thief took a gun from a house, and used it to shoot at police in Center Line.

Paul Myszenski, the Director of Public Safety for Center Line said that the man, who is so far unidentified, knew the residents of a house at State Park and Landau that he broke into Saturday morning.

"He was after the rifle, the gun," Myszenski said. "He was after that gun. We have video of him running through the house yelling at her going ‘where’s my gun, where's my gun, where's my gun."

When officers arrived, the man was running out of the house with the gun. He got into a silver sedan and started to drive off.

"The officer hopped the fence, looked at the car … and the suspect pointed his rifle at him," Myszenski said.

That's when the officer fired at the man, and the man returned shots.

The officer was not hit. Police are unsure if the suspect was or not, as he then drove off.

A partial license plate was caught on video in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information on the crime, or who the shooter is, is asked to call Center Line Police at 586-757-2200 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.