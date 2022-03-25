Man carjacked at gunpoint in parking lot of Royal Oak Township AutoZone; police looking for suspects

A man was carjacked Friday in the parking lot of an AutoZone in Royal Oak Township.

The victim told Michigan State Police that he was approached by two men as he got into his car, and one of the men had a handgun.

The men told the man to get out of his car. He complied, and they fled in his blue 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix with license plate: EHB7618.

Police said the suspects are described as dark-skinned Black men who are in their early 20s and stand about 5 feet, 8 inches. One of the men was wearing all black and a hat. The other was wearing a gray hoodie and a hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call MSP at 248-584-5740.